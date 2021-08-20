Hornets to Have 4 Nationally Televised Games Next Season

An increase from the previous regular season

The Charlotte Hornets will have four nationally televised games during the 2021-’22 NBA season, per a schedule released on Friday. The games are Oct. 29 (7:30 p.m.) at Miami; Nov. 3 (10 p.m.) at Golden State; Jan. 19 (7:30 p.m.) at Boston; and Feb. 9 (7:30 p.m.) at Chicago. This upcoming regular season begins on October 19 and concludes on April 10, 2022, before heading into playoffs. The Hornets open the season at home with a game against the Pacers (Oct. 20).

Those three nationally televised games last season included a win against the New Orleans Pelicans in January, an early April loss to the Brooklyn Nets, and a win against the Boston Celtics in late April. This upcoming season will be 82 games, compared to the previous, truncated 72 games of the 2020-’21 season.

In addition to the nationally televised games, there will be four on NBA TV: Nov. 8 at Los Angeles (Lakers); Jan. 10 and Feb. 28 hosting Milwaukee; and March 19 hosting Dallas.

In a recent feature in the pages of Charlotte magazine, we explored the fan culture of the team and the national visibility upon the rival of LaMelo Ball and other major players. The full schedule for next year can be found here.